Stormborn Capital Management LLC Invests $7.85 Million in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,000. Tempur Sealy International accounts for 3.4% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $75,699.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.50. 89,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

