Stormborn Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,000. Ross Stores makes up 2.5% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ROST traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.08. 171,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.