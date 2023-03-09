Strategic Global Advisors LLC Buys 10,894 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Price Performance

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

C opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $58.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.