Strategic Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,058 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,656,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

