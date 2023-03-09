Strategic Global Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in InMode by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,614 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth $5,479,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of InMode by 614.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 31,773 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of InMode by 52.6% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 12.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 82,607 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INMD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 125,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,479. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

