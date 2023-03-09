Strategic Global Advisors LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
