Strategic Global Advisors LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

