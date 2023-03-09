Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,618,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 130,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

