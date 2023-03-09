Strategic Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,124 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,464,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,166,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,367,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,232,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,784,000 after purchasing an additional 172,261 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

International Paper Trading Up 0.4 %

IP stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

