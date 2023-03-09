Suku Market Cap Tops $13.64 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $13.64 million and $1.09 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

