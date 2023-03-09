Summit Global Investments Boosts Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $1,520,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,876,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,659,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,423,836. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $88.70 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

