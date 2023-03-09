Summit Global Investments Buys 100 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.09% of NV5 Global worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1,730.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,954. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVEE opened at $104.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average is $134.08. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

