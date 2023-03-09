Summit Global Investments Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 84.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.50 and a 200-day moving average of $114.15. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

