Summit Global Investments Has $1.58 Million Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.13% of OSI Systems worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 5,980.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 77,384 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,196 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in OSI Systems by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 56,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $43,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,045.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,094 shares of company stock worth $2,056,365 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $95.70 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $103.17. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.19 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

