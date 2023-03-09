Summit Global Investments Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,973 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.