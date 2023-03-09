Summit Global Investments Has $1.95 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,194,419.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,419.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,591. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.0 %

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $180.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $190.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.27.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.