Summit Global Investments Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95,305 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Walmart were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.85, for a total transaction of $69,925,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,884,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,624,509,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.85, for a total transaction of $69,925,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,884,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,624,509,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at $36,103,845,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,981,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,308,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $138.64 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $373.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

