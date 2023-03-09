Summit Global Investments Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

