Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AMETEK by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $140.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.73. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $2,400,378. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

