Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,919 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HMC shares. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

