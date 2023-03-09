Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Graco were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Graco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

