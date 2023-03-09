Summit Global Investments Trims Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Landstar System by 28.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,541,000 after acquiring an additional 368,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Landstar System by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Landstar System by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,856,000 after acquiring an additional 98,859 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $181.85 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.84.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.