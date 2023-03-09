Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.55

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.55 and traded as high as C$67.54. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$67.28, with a volume of 2,952,233 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.15.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 8.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4796905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

