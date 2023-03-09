Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell Sells 18,544 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CEO Mary Powell sold 18,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $473,057.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00.

RUN stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

