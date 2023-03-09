Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSEAMERICAN SDPI opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.13.
In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 84,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $81,773.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 129,714 shares of company stock worth $121,003. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SDPI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.
