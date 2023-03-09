Surevest LLC Acquires 2,657 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 125.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,378 shares of company stock worth $23,576,761. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBLX opened at $41.59 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

