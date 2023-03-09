Surevest LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Surevest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 55.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,478,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,484,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 113,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $249.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.58 and a 200-day moving average of $220.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

