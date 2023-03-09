Surevest LLC Has $42,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Surevest LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.4% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

BlackRock stock opened at $673.27 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $788.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $725.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

