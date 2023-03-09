Surevest LLC Sells 5,499 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Surevest LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $35.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

