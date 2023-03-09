Susan B. Williamson Acquires 1,299 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Susan B. Williamson bought 1,299 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $14,951.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,951.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FRST stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $276.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 12.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Primis Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,628,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 118,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Primis Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Primis Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Primis Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 781,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primis Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Articles

