SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $267.83 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

