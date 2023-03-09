Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

SNDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,094.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $646,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,162,000 after buying an additional 274,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 343,708 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,708,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,390,000 after purchasing an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,442,000 after purchasing an additional 427,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.