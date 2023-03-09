Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.95 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 287,916 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

