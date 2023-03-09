Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Shares Gap Up to $15.69

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $16.07. Takeda Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 399,524 shares trading hands.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.64.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
