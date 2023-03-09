Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Shares Gap Up to $15.69

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $16.07. Takeda Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 399,524 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,751,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,524,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,365,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 509,886 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 842,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

