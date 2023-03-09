Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) were up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 10,685 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 10,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.68). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

