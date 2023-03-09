Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Shares Down 0.9%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 465 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 477.50 ($5.74). Approximately 21,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 41,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482 ($5.80).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of £286.74 million, a PE ratio of 2,808.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 459.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 418.92.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

