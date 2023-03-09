TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $452,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TCG Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

