TCG Advisory Services LLC Invests $253,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,689,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
