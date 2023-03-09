TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,672 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

