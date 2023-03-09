TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.49.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

