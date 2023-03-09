TCG Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

