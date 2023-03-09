TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TCRR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

