TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TCRR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.88.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
