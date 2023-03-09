TD Securities Boosts Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to C$65.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

STLJF traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $39.31. 568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

