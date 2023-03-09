TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.12

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $7.90. TechPrecision shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 2,830 shares changing hands.
TechPrecision Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $267.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
About TechPrecision
Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechPrecision (TPCS)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.