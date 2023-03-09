TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.55

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 221608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TEGNA Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 231.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 402.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

