Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY) Trading 11.4% Higher

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.85. 49,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 54,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Telesis Bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Telesis Bio Stock Down 4.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesis Bio
Telesis Bio Company Profile
Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.
See Also
