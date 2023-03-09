Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. 53,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 384,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
A number of brokerages have commented on TMPO. Northland Securities began coverage on Tempo Automation in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Tempo Automation in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tempo Automation in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Tempo Automation Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tempo Automation in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempo Automation in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tempo Automation in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempo Automation in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.
Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.
