Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.00

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.26), with a volume of 16487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.29).
Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Down 1.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.85. The company has a market cap of £88.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1,766.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile
Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.
Featured Articles
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.