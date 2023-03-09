Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.00

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.26), with a volume of 16487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.29).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.85. The company has a market cap of £88.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1,766.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

