Tenax Therapeutics’ (TENX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, January 8th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)
- Are Korn Ferry’s Results a Canary in the Employment Coal Mine?
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.