Tenax Therapeutics’ (TENX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, January 8th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,836 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

