Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO Sells $594,339.04 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $594,339.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,019 shares in the company, valued at $27,365,700.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX opened at $59.20 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 579.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 566,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 110.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Further Reading

