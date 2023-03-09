Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.